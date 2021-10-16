NC deputies report multiple searches for woman missing after leaving Fayetteville job last month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Robeson County deputies have executed multiple search warrants and used air support and ground crews during searches for a woman who was last seen last month, but was reported missing Tuesday, officials say.

Also, a man found driving the missing woman’s Jeep this week was arrested on an unrelated charge and is being held on a $1.5 million bond, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Lawrence, 42, of St. Pauls, was last seen leaving her job at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Owen Driver in Fayetteville, deputies say.

“We have reason to believe foul play is involved,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a news release.

Deputies said they later confirmed Lawrence made it to her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls on Sept. 26.

She was reported missing this week by a family member, officials said.

In addition to the various searches, deputies said investigators “have also conducted interviews throughout the county and neighboring counties.”

Just two days after she was reported missing, a man was found driving her gray 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Red Springs, deputies said.

Michael L. Brayboy, 42, of Rowland was charged Thursday with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender.

Brayboy is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in regards to anyone that observed Brayboy in the vehicle described or may have seen him with Lawrence around Sept. 26-27, 2021 to come forward,” Wilkins said in a statement.

Deputies asked anyone information about the investigation to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division are assisting with the investigation.