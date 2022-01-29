NC deputies seek help finding 2 missing women

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Bladen County reported Friday that two women are missing, with one possibly headed to Fayetteville.

Each woman has not been seen in at least a month, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachel Hudson, 33, was last seen on Dec. 18, 2021, in Tar Heel, a news release said. Hudson is possibly headed to Fayetteville.

She was last seen in a black Chevrolet Blazer. Hudson, who is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The other missing woman is Dynasty Mo’ette De’lois Jeffries, 20, who is from St. Pauls in Robeson County, a news release said.

Jeffries was last seen on Nov. 11, 2021, leaving her home in the Tobemory Road area in St. Pauls, deputies said.

Jeffries, who is 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said anyone with information about the location of either woman should contact Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.