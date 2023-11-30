SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Spring Lake is closing on Thursday at 5 p.m.

According to the state, the agency — located at 316 N.C. Highway 210 N., Suite C — is closing because the current operator’s contract is ending. Troy Townsend has operated the location since 2017.

During the summer, the DMV had an application period for a new contractor. They plan to open an agency at that same location under a new contractor as soon as possible, the state said.

With the closure of the Spring Lake license plate agency, the next closest ones are:

815 Elm St., Fayetteville (8.6 miles away from Spring Lake location)

3333 N. Main St., Suite 140, Hope Mills (18 miles away)

520 W. Donaldson Ave., Raeford (27 miles away)

NC DMV license plate agencies offer vehicle registration services, title transactions, vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations.

There are currently 123 license plate agencies operating in North Carolina. Many vehicle services can also be completed online at ncdot.gov/dmv.