FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Democratic state Rep. Billy Richardson of Fayetteville says he won’t seek reelection to the North Carolina House this fall.

Richardson made the announcement late Monday. Candidate filing ends Friday. Richardson has had a two-part legislative career, serving in the House for four years in the mid-1990s before returning in 2015.

He says his reasons to step down “are several and mostly private” but largely focus on the sacrifices his family and work colleagues have made for him to serve.

Richardson, an attorney, ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2002.

Richardson represents the 44th House District, which remains comfortably Democratic after the recent redistricting.