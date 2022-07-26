CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest was made Tuesday in a weekend shooting that killed a Fayetteville dad of four and injured four others in Moore County, deputies said.

Keith Wright Jr., 29, of Fayetteville was among five people hit by gunfire when the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

Wright was at a large gathering on Primrose Path in the Addor community south of Pinebluff when gunfire broke out, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

He died at the scene while a woman and another man were airlifted to a hospital. Two others were also wounded, deputies said.



Keith Wright Jr. of Fayetteville

Keith Wright Jr. of Fayetteville with his four children.

Wright’s mother was among those who were injured in the shooting, family members said.

Tuesday, Moore County deputies arrested Malik Anthony Williams, 25, of Greensboro, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Malik Anthony Williams

Williams was charged with one count of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center without bond.

Wright was a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Army and was currently a staff sergeant based at Fort Bragg, his sister told CBS 17.

The first court appearance for Williams is set for Thursday in Moore County District Court.