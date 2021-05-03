NC man gets 20 years for series of armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings, including 2 in Fayetteville

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Trenton Pearson pleaded guilty to the charges on June 16, 2020, according to the attorney’s office. Officials said Pearson committed several violent crimes in November 2018 and August through September in 2019.

Two of the crimes happened in Fayetteville — one at a Dollar General and the other involving a woman in Fayetteville.

In November 2018, Pearson went behind the counter at a Dollar General in Lumber Bridge, demanded money, and threatened to stab the clerk, according to the attorney’s office. Two days later, he also robbed a gas station in Red Springs at knifepoint and stole money. The day after that he robbed another Dollar General in St. Pauls and left with money.

In August 2019, Pearson was involved in another armed robbery at a Family Dollar in St. Pauls and demanded money from the clerk at knifepoint. A day later, he robbed a Dollar General in Fayetteville after he tackled the clerk behind the counter when she opened the register, according to the attorney’s office.

In September 2019, Pearson held a “sharp object” to a woman’s neck after she got back in her car from a store in Shannon and told her not to stop her car.

Two days after that, he held a knife to another woman’s neck as she got back in her car in Fayetteville and demanded money, according to the attorney’s office. He then forced her to drive to an ATM with withdrawal cash. After using that money to buy crack cocaine, he cut the woman as she tried to escape.

A day later, Pearson robbed a gas station in Lumberton at knifepoint. He made off with money, according to the attorney’s office.

On Sept. 4, 2019, Pearson was linked to all of the robberies and arrested.