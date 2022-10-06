FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to 45 sexual assault-related charges stemming back as early as 2009 after being booked on outstanding robbery charges from 2019 on Sept. 12.

Johnnie B. Green pled guilty to 9 counts of rape, 15 counts of sexual offense, 7 counts of burglary, 3 counts of breaking or entering, 4 counts of kidnapping, 6 counts of common law robbery, and 1 count of attempted common law robbery in sexual assaults against 10 women, The Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Thursday.

Police said Green’s oral DNA sample from the robbery arrest matched DNA samples collected from six of the crime scenes and filed into the National Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

The Fayetteville Police Department said until 2018, there were no offender hits and no cases were solved.

However, Green’s DNA results matched location of incident(s), time of day, suspect description and course of action during the assaults, police confirmed.

On Thursday, Green had a sentence hearing and was sentenced to between 23-28 years and four months (276-341 months) in prison.

Finally, Fayetteville said Green is responsible for 10 of the 12 sexual assaults that occurred between June 2009 and November 2010 in the city.