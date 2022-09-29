FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols.

The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.

The announcement was made this morning at Festival Park in Fayetteville.

(Justin Moore/CBS 17)

U.S. Congressman G.K. Butterfield will receive the state chapter’s lifetime achievement award, while Fayetteville Chief of Police Gina Hawkins will receive the Fayetteville chapter’s lifetime achievement award.

The theme is “Refocus, reset, and revive, building power and moving forward.”

The one-day convention is expected to draw around 500 people to the City of Fayetteville. It’s estimated it will have a $250,000 impact on the city.