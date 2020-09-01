NC officials investigating foam containing chemicals found in Gray’s Creek

GRAY’S CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — People living in the Gray’s Creek area of Cumberland County say they’re not surprised to hear about more water problems near their homes.

“It’s been going on for awhile now,” said Ray Roberts, who has lived in the area for 28 years.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is investigating foam found to contain chemicals floating in Gray’s Creek.

“It’s kind of scary,” Roberts said.

The DEQ says the surface water sample below the foam did not reflect it, but preliminary test results of the foam found significant PFOS chemicals, which can cause reproductive and developmental, liver and kidney, and immunological effects in laboratory animals.

“We bathe and take showers in the water, but we don’t drink the water,” Roberts said.

Foam found in Gray’s Creek in Cumberland County.

Roberts says he uses bottled water because his well water is contaminated by chemicals produced at the nearby Chemours plant.

“People talk about how they got cancer down the street and stuff all around us, guess we will keep drinking bottled water,” he said.

The EPA says PFOS are the most studied type of PFAS chemicals.

Although they’ve been voluntarily phased out by industries, they are still persistent in the environment and are known to cause health problems.

A Chemours spokesperson says they don’t use PFOS chemicals. They also say the company has reduced its PFAS emissions by at least 99 percent worldwide.

Residents like Roberts don’t trust that enough is being done.

He wants to have county water, not a contaminated well.

“DuPont is a big company; we are just little people,” he said.

The DEQ is asking people to let them know if they see more foam in the creek.

A spokesperson says the DEQ’s Division of Water Resources has initiated a sampling plan to help determine the potential source of the foam.

Chemours released a statement regarding the foam found near the plant:

“We received notification from North Carolina DEQ last week that the identified substance was PFOS. Chemours has never manufactured PFOS, and we do not use PFOS in any of our manufacturing processes. Chemours has demonstrated a commitment to environmental stewardship that is significant and meaningful; it aligns to our Chemours Corporate Responsibility Commitments to reduce the emissions of PFAS by at least 99% at all Chemours manufacturing sites worldwide. We are not aware of any other company in our industry or other industries who has taken the steps we have taken.” Chemours

