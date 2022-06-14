HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – Scorching temperatures forced some summer camps for kids to change their plans throughout central North Carolina.

Approximately 40 kids taking part in a summer camp put on by Hope Mills Parks and Recreation were staying cool and hydrated, but weren’t partaking in outside activities like originally planned.

Instead of the normal outdoor activities one would expect to see, they were inside playing Bingo.

“Sometimes in the afternoon we take them out depending on the weather. But that’s definitely not going to happen anytime soon,” Rick Sadler said, the Administrative Services Supervisor for the Town of Hope Mills Parks & Recreation.

The current heatwave is keeping kids at the camp from where they really want to be—outside. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s all week, with some days having a real feel of triple digits.

“They get antsy and want to go outside,” Sadler said. “We have to explain to them we can’t have you out there, it’s dangerous.”

And it’s not just Hope Mills. Summer camps in other parts of North Carolina have also been making adjustments to their to-do lists.

Sadler said they were prepared for this.

“It was already getting hot in May. We sat down as a staff and went ahead and got ready for what we thought was coming,” he said.