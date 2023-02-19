GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — Texas Roadhouse of Greenville is planning to send its team of line dancers to Dallas for recognition as regional line dance champions.

Texas Roadhouse Market Partner Mike Hollinger said that he believes recognizing the dancers brings pride to Eastern North Carolina and the city of Greenville.

“I think it speaks to the culture of Texas Roadhouse, where we get our employees involved and reward them for great performance and great effort,” said Hollinger. “We get to take a group of hourly employees on an airplane to be celebrated.”

Meanwhile, a worker from the Fayetteville restaurant will be competing in March for a $25,000 prize and the crowning of “Meat Cutter of the Year.”

Noe Carranza in a photo from Texas Roadhouse

Noe Carranza is one of 30 selected out of 1,000 Texas Roadhouse meat cutters to move on to the next round of the competition.

Carranza will travel to Farmers Branch, Texas next month for the national competition.

A meat cutter is responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse. In an average year, they cut about $1 million worth of meat and spend seven to eight hours a day cutting meat in the 35-degree walk-in cooler.

In the timed competition, Carranza and his competitors will receive 30-40 pounds of beef to cut — a sirloin, a filet and a ribeye.

The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks, with the highest quality cut.