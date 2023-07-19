FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation contract worker was hit and killed along Murchison road near Fort Liberty, according to an NCDOT spokesperson.

On Tuesday morning, the employee was picking up litter on Murchison Road along Interstate 295. NCDOT said the worker was a contract employee with the Lovin Contracting Company based in Robbinsville.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ family,” said the NCDOT in a statement.

No other information was available.

CBS 17 has reached out to Fort Liberty officials for more information.