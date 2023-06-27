FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Repairs were underway Tuesday on a western Fayetteville road that became impassable when heavy rains overnight formed a sinkhole, state transportation officials say.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they expect to reopen Raeford Road near 71st High School by Tuesday evening.

Crews were working on the eastbound lanes of the road, which is also signed as U.S. Route 401. The westbound lanes were closed to make room for the equipment being used to fix the road.

NCDOT advises drivers to use Graham Road and Strickland Bridge Road as a detour.

A CBS 17 photographer helped to pull a Fayetteville police officer out of the sinkhole after he was struck by a tractor trailer early Tuesday morning while directing traffic away from it.