FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Army leaders officially renamed Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty in June, but there are about 80 highway signs in multiple counties across North Carolina that still display the military installation’s old name.

“So, they appropriated some special money to get this done,” said Andrew Barksdale, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

He said NCDOT is using $450,000 from reserves to replace the highway signs in one form or another.

“About half of those will be brand new signs with new metal sheeting. The other half are ones we can keep the existing sign and just put the word Liberty over Bragg,” Barksdale said.

Barksdale said figuring out how to pay for it has been the holdup since it was not budgeted.

“We don’t want to take money from other maintenance needs. This is kind of a maintenance issue to have to update signs. We’ve ordered the signs. They are due to arrive by next month,” he said.

Within the next few weeks, NCDOT will open the bids for a contractor to do the work. Whoever is selected will have until December to finish the job. Several signs along Interstate 95 won’t be replaced until the eight-lane widening project is completed.