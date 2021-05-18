NCDOT seeking comments on proposed roundabout in Cumberland County

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN)– The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on a proposed roundabout at a Cumberland County intersection.

The proposed roundabout would go at the junction of John McMillan and Chickenfoot roads south of Hope Mills.

Construction is scheduled to start in late 2022.

NCDOT said the roundabout would improve the safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as help with congestion and backups.

If you would like to comment about the proposed roundabout, comments are being taken until May 25. To leave a comment, you can do so in the following ways: