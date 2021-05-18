NCDOT seeking comments on proposed roundabout in Cumberland County

Cumberland County News
Posted: / Updated:

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN)– The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on a proposed roundabout at a Cumberland County intersection.

The proposed roundabout would go at the junction of  John McMillan and Chickenfoot roads south of Hope Mills.

Construction is scheduled to start in late 2022.

NCDOT said the roundabout would improve the safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as help with congestion and backups.

If you would like to comment about the proposed roundabout, comments are being taken until May 25. To leave a comment, you can do so in the following ways:

  • Visit the project website
  • Send email to Chickenfoot-HopeMills@PublicInput.com
  • Call 512-580-8850 and enter project code 5854
  • Write or call Jason Hatfield, a Division 6 project engineer, P.O. Box 1150, Fayetteville, NC 28302. He may be reached at 910-364-0603.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar