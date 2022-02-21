NCDOT using drones at crash scenes to help make interstate driving better

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is using new technology with the goal of making driving on interstates smoother.

The department is flying drones above traffic backups caused by accidents.

The drone is attached by a wire to the state’s Incident Management Assistance Patrol trucks, which then provide traffic control when there’s a crash.

Jennifer Portanova, NCDOT systems operations engineer, said the drone’s ability to go 150 feet in the air and send video in real-time to the operations center gives a better sense of the traffic backup caused by a crash.

“What we’re really trying to get is situational awareness of what’s going on so we can provide the right information to motorists,” Portanova said. “We can tell them what lanes are closed, if you need to take a detour.”

The drones can cover areas where traffic cameras don’t reach.

“The ultimate goal would be to clear incidents quicker, obviously if we can clear them quicker hopefully, we don’t have a backup,” Portanova said.

The department is testing two different drones as part of a year-long pilot program. It was put to the test for the first time three weeks ago at a crash involving two tractor-trailers on U.S. 13 near I-95 in Cumberland County.

“We got to see something in real-time that typically we’d be getting phone calls to say, you know somebody would tell us what’s going on and that information might be delayed, we can see it for ourselves,” Portanova said.

Thomas Walls, NCDOT Division of Aviation UAS operations manager, said the drones can have other uses than figuring out backups from crashes.

“It can be used in multiple areas just like traffic congestion, traffic crashes, they could be monitoring traffic at say sporting events,” Walls said.

Currently, the drone is being used in the Fayetteville area.

Portanova said it should be in the Triangle in about four months. After the pilot’s over, the NCDOT will decide if it wants to continue with the drones.