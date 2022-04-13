FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Lavern Oxendine currently lives in an apartment building, which was the site of the old Prince Charles Hotel in Downtown Fayetteville.

“You can walk to the restaurant. Walk to the bar or walk to whatever destination you’re going to and then walk home,” Oxendine said.

However, he has future plans to move next door.

“Going to have a swimming pool over there and I want an apartment over there, overlooking the stadium. So, I can watch the baseball games from home,” he said.

Developers at Prince Charles holdings own this garage next to Oxendine’s apartment, just a short distance from the home of Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Those developers are planning to build more apartments on top of the Hay Street parking deck.

“We’ve always had in the long-term strategy to make it a live, work, play environment,“ Fayetteville’s Mayor Mitch Colvin said.

Mayor Colvin said the original plan was to add a five-story hotel on top of the deck. Those plans changed at some point during the pandemic. However, he supports how things are moving forward.

“I think as the entertainment grows, the amount of people, and the things that attract people to our community increased, the private sector will do what the private sector does,” Colvin said.

The mayor says developers are gaining more interest in Downtown Fayetteville—which has been undergoing revitalization since the Woodpeckers moved into town a few years ago.

“We have a world-class stadium that we’ve invested in. We have a great team,” the mayor said.

Now the goal for city leaders and developers is to keep more of those loyal fans in Downtown Fayetteville.