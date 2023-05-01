FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 100 citations were issued by officers in Fayetteville in a weekend crackdown on car clubs that planned to “take over 10+ locations” in the city, police said.

The Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Monday that the car clubs “deliberately violate traffic laws and put our community members at risk.”

Police said they learned one car club was planning various large gatherings for Saturday night.

Authorities said they worked with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the United States Army Criminal Investigative Division to help in the crackdown.

The efforts focused on Skibo, Raeford, and Morganton roads.

“The goal was to navigate the car clubs into a central location, enabling a more manageable radius for law enforcement agencies to conduct traffic enforcement,” the police news release said.

As police first targeted the Skibo Road area, three Dodge Chargers and a motorcycle fled.

A large group of ATVs also gathered in the Skibo Road area and were found in the parking lot of 5075 Morganton Road. Police and troopers tried to take several of the riders into custody.

One of the dirt bikes within the group collided with a Fayetteville police squad car, damaging the right rear quarter panel. The rider fled on foot and got onto a second ATV and fled the area. The ATV did not return.

Also during the evening, a large group of drivers gathered in the parking lot of the Circle K at 2001 Cliffdale Road.

The group was a mix of motorcycles, pickup trucks, and cars, police said.

“Later in the evening, the business called the police, resulting in the group being removed from the property. Officers from the operation spread out to several areas that are known to be used by the group from the Circle K, resulting in the group leaving the area for the night,” the news release said.