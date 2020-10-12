Neighbor calls report of teen girl being tied up, assaulted in Cumberland County ‘unsettling’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman who lives nearby said a report of a teenage girl being tied up and assaulted during an attempted abduction is “a little unsettling.”

Cumberland County deputies are investigating the matter, which happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday on Waldo’s Beach Road just outside of Hope Mills.

“A lot of us are close friends and it just doesn’t add up,” said Amber Adamson.

She said she was home Sunday when she got a knock on her door around 8:30 p.m.

“Two policeman were here wondering if we had caught footage with our security camera,” Adamson said. “Apparently there was an abduction right in front of our house.”

Adamson said nothing turned up on her surveillance footage.

“There’s usually a lot of people out, a lot of kids out playing,” Adamson said. “It seems like something someone would catch, but I guess no one did.”

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She was unable to describe her attacker to deputies.

“Having it happen right in front of our house, I’d like to know the details of the situation and the story,” Adamson said.

Investigators remained on scene Monday afternoon. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have any new information to release.

