FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people face charges after a citizen’s concern for their community prompted an investigation into a residence.

Fayetteville police began the investigation into a residence along the 500 block of Edward Street.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

On Thursday, officers and detectives executed a search warrant on the residence. The following were seized as a result of the search warrant: 

  • 13 grams of fentanyl,
  • 10 grams of marijuana,
  • $2,710 in cash,
  • one shotgun,
  • ammunition,
  • drug paraphernalia and
  • a money counter

Johnny Hughes Jr., 49, is charged with:

  • two counts of trafficking opiates,
  • maintaining a dwelling,
  • conspiracy and
  • possession of firearm by a felon.

Hughes was also served outstanding warrants for assault by strangulation, assault on a female and robbery with a dangerous weapon. 

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. 

Alexandria Doctor, 34, is charged with conspiracy. She received a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Asiel Hughes, 23, is charged with misuse of 911 and was served with an outstanding warrants for communicating threats. He received a $1,000 unsecured bond. 