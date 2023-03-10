FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people face charges after a citizen’s concern for their community prompted an investigation into a residence.
Fayetteville police began the investigation into a residence along the 500 block of Edward Street.
On Thursday, officers and detectives executed a search warrant on the residence. The following were seized as a result of the search warrant:
- 13 grams of fentanyl,
- 10 grams of marijuana,
- $2,710 in cash,
- one shotgun,
- ammunition,
- drug paraphernalia and
- a money counter
Johnny Hughes Jr., 49, is charged with:
- two counts of trafficking opiates,
- maintaining a dwelling,
- conspiracy and
- possession of firearm by a felon.
Hughes was also served outstanding warrants for assault by strangulation, assault on a female and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.
Alexandria Doctor, 34, is charged with conspiracy. She received a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Asiel Hughes, 23, is charged with misuse of 911 and was served with an outstanding warrants for communicating threats. He received a $1,000 unsecured bond.