FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people face charges after a citizen’s concern for their community prompted an investigation into a residence.

Fayetteville police began the investigation into a residence along the 500 block of Edward Street.

On Thursday, officers and detectives executed a search warrant on the residence. The following were seized as a result of the search warrant:

13 grams of fentanyl,

10 grams of marijuana,

$2,710 in cash,

one shotgun,

ammunition,

drug paraphernalia and

a money counter

Johnny Hughes Jr., 49, is charged with:

two counts of trafficking opiates,

maintaining a dwelling,

conspiracy and

possession of firearm by a felon.

Hughes was also served outstanding warrants for assault by strangulation, assault on a female and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Alexandria Doctor, 34, is charged with conspiracy. She received a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Asiel Hughes, 23, is charged with misuse of 911 and was served with an outstanding warrants for communicating threats. He received a $1,000 unsecured bond.