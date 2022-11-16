FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors in a Cumberland County community said they are fed up with the drugs, prostitution and gunfire in their community.

They are demanding Cumberland County Commissioners to shut down several motels near the Crown Complex on Gillespie Street. They believe those businesses are contributing to the problem.

“We have drug people walking up and down our streets,” Pat, a neighbor said.

She didn’t want CBS 17 to show her face or use her last name because she is terrified.

“My fear is that I can be out in my yard working, doing yard work and I can get shot from one of the stray bullets at one of these inns,” she said.

She said for the past 17 years motels located on Gillespie Street/Highway 301 South have been breeding ground for crime. She said criminals are starting to steal from innocent home and business owners.

On Sunday, deputies were called to the Carolina Motor Inn where a 39-year-old Hope Mills man was shot and killed.

“We are asking the county commissioners for help to close these motels completely,” Pat said.

According to data from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, over the past 10 years, deputies have responded to more than 1,300 calls at eight motels on Gillespie St.

Many of the calls were for prostitution, drug overdoses, human trafficking, shootings, sex offender registration law and other crimes.

“They need to be closed down bottom line,” said Sheriff Ennis Wright with Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff said he is concerned about the homeowners in the area, but also children living in those hotels, who are witnessing crimes. Some families are living in the motels because it’s the only place they can afford to live.

“We can only do so much out there as law enforcement without violating people’s rights. We need a lot more help,” Sheriff Wright said. “It’s just going to take everybody. It’s going to take everybody come to the table and take care of this.”

Neighbors feel like they’ve been neglected by Cumberland County Commissioners.

“It’s like they’re thinking don’t respond and they will shut up. No, I’m not going to shut up,” Pat said.

Neither Cumberland County Commissioners nor the Cumberland County Manager responded to our request for comment before this story aired.