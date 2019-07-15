Neighbors on edge as arson unit investigates deadly house fire near Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An arson investigation is underway after a deadly house fire near Fayetteville Saturday night.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4500 block of Dominion Road, just outside the Fayetteville city limits, said Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Patrice Bogertey.

Neighbors like Brandon Price are still trying to process what happened.

“It’s really unfortunate,” Price said.

For Price, he said part of his neighborhood was blocked off near Aden Place and Dominion Road Saturday night.

“It’s a scary thought,” he said. “You pull up in a neighborhood as quiet as ours is. You see the caution tape. You don’t really know what to think, so you just start to pray.”

It’s a neighborhood he said that’s known for being quiet and tight-knit.

“It’s summer. It’s really hot. A lot of things are going on, especially with our elders in our community,” Price said. “A lot of the older homes and stuff like that are things we really have to take a closer look at, especially with our loved ones.”

Neighbors told CBS 17 a woman in her 70s lives at the home.

Police have not identified the victim.

An arson unit is being brought in to investigate the blaze, according to Bogertey and a fire official with Cumberland Road Fire Department, which responded to the fire.

“I’m interested in seeing what that outcome would be like, because that’s a scary thought that someone could set a home on fire, or start a fire for any reason,” Price said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

For Price, he’s keeping a closer eye on his neighborhood.

“I keep up with my neighbors in my cul-de-sac, and it’s just a constant reminder to check on everyone else that’s around us,” Price said. “We’re all neighbors, and we want what’s best for our community.”

