FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State Representative Garland Pierce is fighting to make sure Fayetteville State University doesn’t lose its name.

The State lawmaker recently filed North Carolina House Bill 113 that would prohibit renaming the historically black university.

“I’m just trying to be proactive and keep it as Fayetteville State University,” State Rep. Pierce said.

Over the years some Republican state lawmakers have discussed changing the name from Fayetteville State University to University of North Carolina Fayetteville.

With rapid growth at the university, Pierce worries it could become a reality in the future.

“I think our ancestors, those who formed Fayetteville State University, probably would have some real issues — and turning over in their graves — if they knew that name was changed,” State Rep. Pierce said.

Pierce said several years ago Pembroke State University was created to educate Native Americans. The state renamed it in 1996 to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The state representative believes the same thing could be in FSU’s future, if his bill doesn’t pass.

“I don’t think it’ll change the love that happens on campus. So, I wouldn’t personally mind,” FSU student Terrell Hudson said.

The FSU sophomore said a name change wouldn’t erase the rich HBCU culture and history on campus.

“I don’t think changing the name will change the foundation of who we are,” Hudson said.

State Rep. Pierce filed a similar bill last year. It passed the state House and died in a Senate Higher Education Committee.

“They just want to leave it wide open so when that time comes there is no legislation barring them from the name change,” State Rep. Pierce said.

Finally, CBS 17 reached out to FSU’s Chancellor, but he was not available for comment as he is on his way to Baltimore for the CIAA Tournament.