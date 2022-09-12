FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – New details are being released regarding the Fayetteville police officers involved in a shooting that killed 22-year-old Jada Johnson in July.

CBS 17 obtained Johnson’s death certificate and under cause of death it read “multiple gunshot wounds of head and torso.” It also said the approximate interval onset to death for the immediate cause was 15 minutes.

Fayetteville police shot and killed Johnson on July 1. Officers were responding to a 911 call at her grandfather’s home about Johnson having a mental health crisis. Police said she attempted to grab a gun during a struggle.

“Officers gain control of the handgun, at which point the struggle went to the ground and tragically officers discharged their firearm,” Fayetteville Police Department’s Assistant Chief James Nolette said.

But Johnson’s grandfather, who witnessed the incident, disputes police.

“The officers were not threatened verbally. Yes, there was a gun, but it was down,” Rick Iwanski, Johnson’s grandfather, said.

Iwanski is now pushing for police reform.

“What we are asking for is plain compassionate and humane,” he said.

He and advocates from a group known as Fayetteville PACT addressed Fayetteville City Council on Monday night.

They requested that city leaders change police culture, develop better police guidelines for mental health responses and hold officers more accountable. This all comes after Johnson’s and 40-year-old Justin Livesay’s death, who was recently shot and killed by Fayetteville police. Livesay’s death came after officers were called to his home because he was having a mental health crisis, too.

“But my real goal is accountability for the murder of my grandchild in front of me, and her grandmother, and her baby,” Iwanski said.

The SBI and Fayetteville Police Internal Affairs are still conducting investigations on both cases.