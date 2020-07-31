New Ft. Bragg flight simulator helps pilots navigate tricky situations

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg has a new tool to help military pilots learn to fly in different scenarios.

It’s called the Black Hawk Aircrew Trainer.

The simulator replaced the old system this year.

The pilots who use it say it has better graphics, and it feels more real.

Pilot instructors say they use it to train for emergencies that they can’t train for in an actual aircraft.

Pilots experience flying in all types of weather and terrain, which helps them prepare for their mission of being able to deploy anywhere in the world in just a matter of hours.

“Details are important because the Army’s motto is train as you fight, and that’s what we do here,” said Flight Instructor Tom Wallis. “So the more real we are in training here, the more better off they’re going to be in the real thing the real environment.”

“The performance is absolutely the same and the handling is very very similar, so it helps at a lower cost budget than training in the actual aircraft in some aspects,” said Army pilot Cody Martz.