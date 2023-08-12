FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies released more information Saturday about the case of a missing endangered baby girl who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Raylee Marie Reed, who is 15 months old, is believed to be with a 55-year-old man after custody rights were revoked for a woman in Linden, according to a Saturday news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Raylee was reported missing Friday after she was last seen on July 14, deputies said.

She was last spotted in a grey Nissan Titan driven by Lawrence Rexal America in front 6254 Crocket Raynor Road in Linden, the news release said.

“The investigation has revealed that in July 2022, Raylee was placed in the care of family member Violet Reed who was residing at 6254 Crocket Raynor Road, Linden,” the Saturday news release said. “On August 8, 2023, custody rights were revoked, and Violet Reed no longer has legal custody of Raylee Reed.”

The Nissan Titan, a 2007 model, has a North Carolina license plate of RDX-2803, deputies said.

Lawrence America is about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair, deputies said. Lawrence America also has a tribal tattoo on his upper left arm, a tattoo of a skull on his left leg, and a tattoo on his chest of “Larry” with two hearts.

Raylee weighs about 15 to 20 pounds, is about 24 inches tall and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Deputies said anyone with information about the location of either Lawrence America or Raylee should contact Special Victims Unit Detective J.C. Jones at (910) 677-5457 or the Watch Commander after hours at (910) 677-5432. To remain anonymous, contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).