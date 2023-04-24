FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who won $100,000 on a scratch-off said he would use that money to change careers.

Charles Javins, who spent $30 on a 200X The Cash lottery ticket, took home $71,259 after taxes. The NC Education Lottery said he told them he will be able to get back into the automotive industry with his winnings.

“I’m using this money to kind of springboard me out of that business altogether,” Javins, a retail store manager, said. “And get back into the automotive industry. I was a service manager at one time. So, I’d like to get back to that.”

200X The Cash launched in March 2022 with six $5 million top prizes and 18 $100,000, the NC Education Lottery said. Three $5 million top prizes and five $100,000 prizes are still up for grabs.

“I don’t have too much need for anything else, but I did want to change careers. I want to send my parents on a vacation, too. Those were the two important things,” Javins said.