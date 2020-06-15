New photos released of Fayetteville Walmart looting; 123 images now made public

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — New images were released Monday of looting at a Fayetteville Walmart after protests late last month.

Last week, officials released more than 100 photos of people they say were looting the Walmart store on Skibo Road.

Protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent shortly before 7 p.m. on May 30.

On Monday, CrimeStoppers of Fayetteville released nine new photos of the unrest.

Most of the photos were taken by security cameras at the Walmart’s entrance. One woman was seen pushing a cart full of items.

Few people were wearing face coverings, although some were. Broken glass could be seen on the floor in many of the images after looters smashed windows to gain entry to the store.

The total number of images released from the incident is now 123.

Protesters broke into the historic Market House in Fayetteville. They set fire to the building around 7:15 p.m. Police ended up closing downtown to all traffic. They said a civil emergency response unit was deployed just after 9 p.m. on May 30.

Looting also took place at Cross Creek Mall.

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin enacted a curfew in Fayetteville. Demonstrations that took place after were largely peaceful.

