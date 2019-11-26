New section of I-295 opening today in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a big day for drivers in Fayetteville. The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced it has completed the newest section of Interstate 295.

The nearly 7-mile segment of road stretches between the All-American Freeway and Cliffdale Road. This is all part of the Fayetteville Outer Loop Project, which is completing the western portion of I-295 from U.S. 401 Business/Ramsey Street, north of Fayetteville, to Interstate 95.

The 39-mile outer loop is expected to reduce congestion in Fayetteville and better connect drivers to Fort Bragg and I-95.

According to the NCDOT, the outer loop will also promote economic growth in the area by connecting major routes in and out of the city.

Completion of the 39-mile outer loop is estimated to be completed in 2024.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is happening Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. for the new section of I-295 opening up to drivers.

For more information about the project, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now