FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Your security camera could be the key piece of evidence the police need in a criminal investigation.

“Video is probably one of our best evidentiary things that we can put forward for the prosecution of a crime,” Fayetteville Police Chief Kem Braden said.

The Fayetteville Police Department launched a new security initiative using the software called Fusus. It allows business owners in Fayetteville to give police access to their security cameras. People can also register their home security cameras as well.

The Fayetteville Police Department is hoping that citizens will register their cameras and help create a community-wide public safety ecosystem. This would allow investigators to know almost immediately if video evidence might be available at a particular location and who to contact to retrieve the video or still images.

“It gives us the ability to identify where those potential cameras are in that neighborhood,” Braden said.

Having a list of resident security cameras and access to business security cameras would keep detectives from having to canvas neighborhoods in search of security cameras following a crime.

“Push our resources to actually going to the correct place where there might be video evidence for us to collect,” Braden said.

“The city has a lot of stuff to deal with. They don’t have to have cameras everywhere when we already got them,” said Chad, the owner of Kraken Skulls.

Several people told CBS 17 off-camera that they have privacy concerns. However, Chad said he shares video from his cameras with police.

“If you’re breaking the law, don’t do it here, it’s going to be given to the city,” Chad said.

Police said camera registration does not give live video access to the Fayetteville Police Department. It only gives them camera location information for use when an incident occurs. Investigators will contact camera owners only if they need assistance collecting camera footage.

To register a camera with the Fayetteville Police Department or to upload a video directly to investigators, please visit connectfayetteville.org and follow the instructions.

For more information visit the city’s website at https://www.fayettevillenc.gov/city-services/police, and scroll down.