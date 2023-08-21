FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting investigation is now being investigated as a homicide after a pregnant woman lost her baby following a shooting in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday near Gillespie Street and Trade Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a woman who had been shot in the stomach.

Fayetteville police say they arrived at a home on Powell Street where they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital with the pregnant woman in critical condition and the other victim in stable condition.

The woman who was shot in her stomach was in a late-term of her pregnancy. Police say that she underwent an emergency C-Section, but the baby later died.

An autopsy examination determined that the child’s cause of death was a result of the injuries suffered during the shooting.

Police say the mother remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.