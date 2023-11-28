FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers are reaching out to the public to find the next of kin for a man who was found dead, the Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said they are looking for the next of kin of 50-year-old James Rigney.

They said Rigney was found dead on Nov. 17 on the 500 block of Frink St., and attempts to find his next of kin have been unsuccessful.

James Rigney (Fayetteville Police Department)

Investigators said his death did not appear suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910-751-3009.