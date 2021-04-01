Next week: All military beneficiaries 16+ will be eligible for COVID vaccine at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg will open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all TRICARE beneficiaries 16 and older starting next Tuesday, according to a press release sent Thursday.

Currently, when it comes to any military beneficiary 16 and older, those with a high-risk medical condition can get the vaccine at Fort Bragg. Beginning April 6, that will change and all beneficiaries 16 and older will be eligible to get their shot at the Fort Bragg Fairgrounds.

Those who are interested should schedule an appointment. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, Fort Bragg said.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being administered on Fort Bragg. Pfizer’s vaccine requires two doses separated by at least 21 days.

For those who need their first dose, the vaccine will be administered April 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who are eligible for their second dose can get vaccinated on those same days from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can schedule appointments for the next week beginning each Wednesday at 5 p.m.

As of early March, around 40-percent of the Fort Bragg community had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.