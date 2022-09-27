FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Cumberland County are looking for three men who they say took five cases of beer without paying for them.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images from the incident that took place nearly three months ago.

Deputies say they responded to a larceny call at the Circle K on Gillespie Street shortly before 5 a.m. on July 12.

People with information are encouraged to call Property Crimes Detective L. Pongratz at 910-677-5458 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically at this website or via the P3 Tips app for mobile devices.