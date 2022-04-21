FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An off-duty Cumberland County deputy will not face charges in the shooting death of Jason Walker in Fayetteville in January.

Jason Walker, 37, of Fayetteville, was shot to death after jumping on the hood of a truck in the middle of Bingham Drive around 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 8, according to a police press release at the time.

The man who shot and killed Walker was later identified as Jeffrey Hash, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was off duty at the time of the fatal shooting.

Kimberly Overton Spahos with the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys is the special prosecutor assigned to the case and announced Thursday there will be no charges against Hash.

“This shooting is indisputably tragic, but based upon these facts, the State of North Carolina will not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting of Jason Walker was unlawful. Consequently, our office will not be seeking charges related to the death of Jason Walker,” Spahos said.

A report released by Spahos said Hash believed he, his wife and child were in imminent danger when Walker jumped on the deputy’s truck and shattered its windshield with a metal windshield wiper.

Walker lunged at Hash with the wiper when the deputy exited his vehicle and before shots were fired. Spahos said while Walker’s intent may have not been to enter the truck or injured anyone inside it, Hash had to make a “split-second decision.”

