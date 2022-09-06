FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department said no charges will be served following a three-vehicle collision that left one person dead on Saturday.

The wreck happened just before 3:15 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Cliffdale at Bunce Road, that is just east of Interstate 295, Fayetteville police said.

Fayetteville police released a preliminary report over the weekend but released further investigation details on Tuesday that included the identities of all involved in the wreck.

Officers said the investigation revealed a grey 2020 Kia, driven by Roy E. Jarrett, 71, was driving on Cliffdale Road and approaching the Bunce Road traffic signal. He turned left while the light flashed yellow and collided with a 2006 Mercury Marquis, the report said.

Jarrett also collided with a 2017 Mitsubishi that was sedentary on Bunce Road looking to turn right on Bunce Road.

As a result of the crash, police said Jarrett was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Officers also said the driver of the Mercury Marquis, 24-year-old Demarcus Bryant, was also transported to the same hospital for minor injuries.

The other people involved in the wreck were not injured.

Finally, the police report said members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Traffic Unit have determined there will be no charges coming that relate to this collision.