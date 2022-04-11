RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This was no joke: 22 civilian employees at Fort Bragg are each a few thousand dollars richer after the group hit on a Powerball jackpot.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials said the communication workers from six counties on Monday picked up the $100,000 prize they won in the April 2 drawing.

“It was a little close to April Fools,’ so some of them didn’t believe me,” said Neil Ellis, one of the members of the group that calls itself the ‘Power Play 22 Team’.

“I guess they believe me now,” he added.

The winning $3 Power Play ticket they purchased in Erwin matched four numbers in last week’s drawing to win $50,000 — and that total doubled when the multiplier also hit.

They split the $100,000 prize 22 ways, with 21 of them taking home $3,225 after taxes were withheld. Ellis claimed $3,310.

They live in Cumberland, Moore, Harnett, Wayne, Lee, Bladen and Hoke counties.