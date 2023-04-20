FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cape Fear Valley Medical Center said crews with the Fayetteville Fire Department put out a small fire in the hospital’s kitchen Thursday afternoon.

Hospital officials said the fire started at about 2:30 p.m. and was quickly put out.

The hospital said hot meals will be unavailable to patients and staff Thursday evening while their staff repairs the kitchen equipment. However, they did not say what equipment was damaged.

They said all standard procedures were followed to ensure everyone’s safety.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to the hospital.

“We are extremely appreciative to our staff and the Fayetteville Fire Department for their prompt response and effective handling of the situation to ensure everyone’s safety,” the hospital shared in a statement. “Thank you for your understanding and support.”