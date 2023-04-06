FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — For months, a giant newly built Amazon Fulfillment Center has been sitting empty in Fayetteville, near Fort Bragg.

Some people in the community are left wondering if the company will ever open the fulfilment center on Bragg Boulevard.

Robert Van Geons with the Fayetteville Cumberland County Economic Development Corporation said the fulfillment center is supposed to open at some point in 2023. Amazon has been reluctant, however, on setting a specific opening date.

“I’m not surprised that we don’t have a firm date yet because again not just at our facility but at all their facilities they are constantly reevaluating staffing and deployment of operations,” Van Geons said.

Amazon told CBS 17 back in January that it is on track to open in 2023. Still, no one can tell CBS17 a firm date for the facility to open.

On Thursday, Amazon told us while construction is complete on the outside of the building, work is still going on inside. A spokesperson for the company said interior build outs can take some time. Once construction wraps up inside, they will have a better idea on a launch date.

But, given the uncertain economy, Amazon is in the process of eliminating 9,000 jobs this month. Around 18,000 positions were eliminated in January.

Van Geons says he is still optimistic nonetheless.

“We talk to the company frequently. We know that if there were a change, they would let us know,” he said.

The fulfilment center in Fayetteville is supposed to hire at least 500 employees with starting pay at $15 per hour.

Amazon has not started the hiring process for this facility. A spokesperson said that usually hiring happens 30 days before a facility opens.