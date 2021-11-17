No one hurt after large fire at home in Fayetteville, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – No one was injured Wednesday evening after a large fire at a home in Fayetteville, the fire department said.

Fayetteville firefighters responded to a home along the 2100 block of Galax Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived to find heavy fire visible from the front of a large two-story residence, a news release said.

The fire has since been brought under control. Fayetteville firefighters remained at the home, which is in the Rayconda subdivision, putting out smoldering areas.

Also damaged were the garage and several vehicles. Power was cut to the house due to the extent of the damage, fire officials said.

Two adults were displaced, but no one was injured. An estimate of the loss has not yet been determined.