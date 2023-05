FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County school bus was involved in an accident this morning, according to the district.

District officials said the bus crashed near Clinton Bridge Rd. and Bainbridge Dr.

They said there were six students from Armstrong Elementary on the bus at the time of the accident.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the district.

Law enforcement and district personnel are at the scene.