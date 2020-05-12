Nominations sought for 2020 Cumberland County Agricultural Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Cooperative Extension is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Agricultural Hall of Fame.

The Cumberland County Agricultural Hall of Fame honors county residents who have made significant contributions to agriculture, home economics, youth development, or rural communities. Membership in the Hall of Fame has been awarded to individuals annually since 1989.

The nominating committee will review all nomination forms and select a nominee to be submitted to the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners for consideration and selection for the Hall of Fame. The recipient will be honored in November during the annual Farm-City Week Celebration event.

Nominations should be submitted on a nomination form, which is available by calling 910-321-6405 or on the Cooperative Extension website. Nominations may be mailed to Cumberland County Cooperative Extension. Forms may also be faxed to 910-321-6883 or emailed to Cooperative Extension Director Lisa Childers.

The completed nomination must be received by June 30 at 5 p.m. Late submissions will not be considered.

The Agricultural Hall of Fame is located in the auditorium of the Cumberland County Cooperative Extension office in Fayetteville.

More headlines from CBS17.com: