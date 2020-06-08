Non-profit group’s building damaged by car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A bizarre car crash wrecked the entrance of Fayetteville non-profit’s building early Sunday.

A vehicle slammed into the Seth’s Wish building on Icarus Circle. Organizers said a speeding car slammed into a minivan causing it to crash into the building. The car then clipped a light pole.

There were no reports of injuries. It’s unclear if any charges were filed.

Seth’s Wish is a charity that helps provide food and services to the homeless community. They were still able to provide meals Sunday.

However, the building later Sunday had an “unsafe for occupancy” notice posted outside.

More headlines from CBS17.com: