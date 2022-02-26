FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As Russian attacks continue across Ukraine, 5,000 Fort Bragg soldiers are stationed in neighboring countries in Europe.

Saturday, the Rick Herrema Foundation welcomed 200 families of currently deployed soldiers to come together for food, games, family photos and music.

Diana Juergens helps organize events for military families at Ricks Place year-round.

She says she knows firsthand the stress of deployments from her 30-year military background, as well as that of her husband.

“The painful goodbye is what I would tell you we call it, because you can’t change it,” Juergens said. “We understand, even though it’s hard, that we are married to someone who serves their nation and the mission must come first.”

The goal of the event was to give an outlet for children and spouses of deployed troops to bond during a tense and unexpected time.

“Because they’re serving alongside their service members, the spouse as much as the children,” Juergens said.

Kate Herrema’s brother, and the foundation’s namesake, Rick, died in the line of duty in 2006.

Herrema said she wants families to feel supported during a deployment many didn’t have time to prepare for.

“We are not going to be the strong nation that we have without a strong military. We’re not going to have a strong military without a strong family,” Herrema said.