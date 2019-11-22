Nonprofit to provide Thanksgiving meal to Cumberland County shelter animals

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Animals at Cumberland County’s Animal Control Center will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the Friends of Cumberland County Animal Shelter (FOCCAS)group.

The meal, which will be served on Nov. 25 at 11 a.m., will feed 100 dogs and 50 cats.

If you would like to donate food items for the dinner they can be dropped off at the shelter, located at 4704 Corporation Drive, by Saturday at 5 p.m.

Items needed for the dinner include:

Cooked boneless turkey breast or boneless chicken breast (no whole or frozen turkeys)
Canned tuna
Canned sardines
Canned chicken
Plain canned pumpkin
Green beans
Sweet potatoes (plain)
Baby carrots
Bananas
Apples
Applesauce (unsweetened)

For more information about FOCCAS, click here.

For volunteer information, you can visit Cumberland County’s website or call the shelter at (910) 321-6852.

