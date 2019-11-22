FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Animals at Cumberland County’s Animal Control Center will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the Friends of Cumberland County Animal Shelter (FOCCAS)group.
The meal, which will be served on Nov. 25 at 11 a.m., will feed 100 dogs and 50 cats.
If you would like to donate food items for the dinner they can be dropped off at the shelter, located at 4704 Corporation Drive, by Saturday at 5 p.m.
Items needed for the dinner include:
Cooked boneless turkey breast or boneless chicken breast (no whole or frozen turkeys)
Canned tuna
Canned sardines
Canned chicken
Plain canned pumpkin
Green beans
Sweet potatoes (plain)
Baby carrots
Bananas
Apples
Applesauce (unsweetened)
For more information about FOCCAS, click here.
For volunteer information, you can visit Cumberland County’s website or call the shelter at (910) 321-6852.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Woman stabbed for wearing fur boots that turned out to be fake, police say
- Nonprofit to provide Thanksgiving meal to Cumberland County shelter animals
- Man injured after falling over balcony at apartment complex near NC State, police say
- Krzyzewski wins 217th game with Duke ranked No. 1 in romp
- Dog stolen from California in 2015 found with burglary suspects in Florida
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now