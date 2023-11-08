FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh was recently named the best city for veteran entrepreneurs, but Fayetteville has claimed the top spot on a different list focused on post-military life.

The city right next to Fort Liberty has earned the top spot on Apartment List’s 10 Best Cities to Live After Service in 2024. It beat out other big military communities such as Colorado Springs, Virginia Beach and Pensacola.

According to the rankings, Fayetteville’s location next to the largest U.S. Army Base in the country “fosters a supportive and understanding community for veterans.”

“This familiarity with military life makes the transition for veterans smoother, as they find themselves surrounded by peers and institutions that understand their unique experiences and needs,” Apartment List’s entry on Fayetteville says.

The city’s “robust” job market in areas in which veterans often have skills and experience, such as defense, healthcare and education, is praised. Proximity to educational institutions like Fayetteville State University and Fayetteville Technical Community College that provide special programs and support for veterans also helped the city take the top spot.

Quality of life and affordability also helped Fayetteville, which has a veteran population of nearly 17%, reach the top of the rankings. According to Apartment List, the median veteran income in the metro area is $55,167, and the starting price for a two-bedroom rental is $1,257.

“Fayetteville boasts a high quality of life with affordable living costs, a variety of outdoor activities, and a rich cultural scene,” Apartment List says. “This combination of a supportive community, career opportunities, and a comfortable lifestyle makes Fayetteville an ideal choice for veterans transitioning to civilian life.”

Apartment List’s 10 Best Cities for Veterans to Live After Service