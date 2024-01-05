FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for a pickup truck with an out-of-state license plate in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Fayetteville last week.

State troopers responded to a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Gillespie Street near Elk Street around 5:46 p.m. on Dec. 30. According to authorities, a man was walking in the road on Gillespie Street when he was struck and killed by a vehicle heading south.

The NC State Highway Patrol said investigators are looking for a “white, single-cab Dodge Dakota pickup truck displaying a Texas registration plate.” Authorities said the truck has damage to its front grille from the incident.

Anyone who may have information about the truck or the incident is asked to call the State Highway Patroll at (910) 486-1334.