Nose gear collapses as small plane lands at Fayetteville airport

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pilot managed to walk away from a plane that was damaged while landing at the Fayetteville Regional Airport Friday night, officials said.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. when a pilot reported landing gear problems before touching down, according to airport fire officials.
Upon landing, the nose gear of the Cherokee plane collapsed and the aircraft skidded on the runway, officials said.
The airport was closed for about 20 to 30 minutes after the incident. The pilot was not injured.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- VOTE: The Blitz Play of the Week nominees | Week 5
- NC college student from Raleigh fights for her life after being hit by car
- Game of the Week: Clayton takes down Fuquay-Varina in shootout to win 2nd straight | Week 5
- Teen girl reported missing near NC coast
- Holly Springs sweeps non-conference slate with 49-20 win at Cary
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now