ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 12-year-old boy in Moore County is fighting for his life at UNC Medical Center after a hit-and-run accident.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a car struck Tyler Mabe, 12, while he was walking along Spies Road Tuesday evening around 9 p.m.

Tyler was walking home in the roadway with a friend when he ended up in a ditch, along the narrow single-lane road. State troopers said the driver failed to stop.

“He’s not doing good. He’s not doing good,” Tyler’s great aunt, Phyllis Dunn, said. “The doctors done told his mama that he will never be the same.”

Tyler’s grandmother said he’s in serious condition with a severe head injury and multiple broken bones.

“It’s not right treating nobody like that,” Christine Goings, Tyler’s grandmother said.

Investigators believe it was either a silver Toyota or Honda that hit Tyler. The car will likely have right front bumper damage. It is believed the vehicle was occupied by two people at the time of the collision.

The car was last seen traveling west toward Montgomery County. Anyone with information is urged to call North Carolina Highway Patrol.

“I plea to whoever hit him, to please turn yourself in because that was not a dog you hit. That was a human being that had a whole life ahead of him,” Dunn said.