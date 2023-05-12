FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County Detention Center nurse is being charged with committing sexual acts with an inmate.

Jean Rodriguez, 32, worked at the detention center as a licensed practical nurse. She appeared in court Friday and requested an unsecured bond in the case.

Rodriguez was arrested on Thursday before her court appearance on Friday. Rodriguez is accused of kissing and having oral sex with an inmate.

Prosecutors said the encounters happened multiple times between January and April.

The investigation started in April, after another employee of Southern Health Partners, the company that contracts nurses for Cumberland County Detention Center, reported concerns of inappropriate behavior by Rodriguez.

The Hope Mills woman is being charged with five counts of sexual acts by a custodian.

Each count carries a maximum of 88 months behind bars. She’s being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

“Since I haven’t had any offenses, I know it’s like a long shot here but, to get it unsecured because my father is really sick. I feel the officers already knew that. He has pancreatic cancer and that’s where I was going yesterday when they picked me up,” Rodriguez said in court on Friday.

Rodriguez’s next court date is May 31 at 9 a.m.